Busey Wealth Management Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.