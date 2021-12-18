Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Releases Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Butler National had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter.

BUKS remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $67.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

