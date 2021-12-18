Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,529,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 657,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

