BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Raised to $68.00 at Maxim Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWXT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,721,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.