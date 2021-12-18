C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $362,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $33,846,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.