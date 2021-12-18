CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$38.00 price target on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on CAE and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

TSE CAE opened at C$31.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2400001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

