Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Shares Down 1%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 3,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16.

About Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

