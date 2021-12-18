Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 212,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 126,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,403. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

