CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) versus BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) Financial Contrast

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CalAmp has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -12.10% 4.28% 0.95% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $308.59 million 1.13 -$56.31 million ($1.14) -8.56 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 3.55 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 0 3 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.85%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

CalAmp beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

