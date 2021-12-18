Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $553.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.00 million and the lowest is $477.22 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 5,487,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,507. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

