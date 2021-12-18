Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Ryder System comprises about 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ryder System worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 98.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ryder System by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of R opened at $78.21 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

