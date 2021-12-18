Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 184 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

ABC opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

