Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Cameco by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 4.8% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.10 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.