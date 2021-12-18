Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 4.46. Canaan has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $1,618,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canaan by 1,225.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 362,715 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

