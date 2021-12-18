Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.94. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CM. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.02.

TSE:CM opened at C$145.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$145.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The firm has a market cap of C$65.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.