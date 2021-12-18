Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$173.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$150.47.

Shares of CNR opened at C$164.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.10. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$115.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

