Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

