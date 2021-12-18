Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

