Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 183.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 23.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

