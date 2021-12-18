Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,108 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

