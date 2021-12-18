Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,238,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.