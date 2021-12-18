Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.