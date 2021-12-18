Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.