Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 382,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 298.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 110.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $144.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

