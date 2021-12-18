Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.20

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $15.60. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 81,229 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $289.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $121,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

