Cappasity Reaches Market Cap of $5.11 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Cappasity has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $106,749.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00205693 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

