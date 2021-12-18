Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 5,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

