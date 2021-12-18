Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.82

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.82 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 52.54 ($0.69). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.67), with a volume of 2,009,894 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

The company has a market cap of £188.03 million and a P/E ratio of -183.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Nathan Lane purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,724.99).

Card Factory Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.