Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $261.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $266.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

