Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 6,913 shares of company stock worth $101,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.