Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CARE opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,341. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

