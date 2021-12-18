Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 524,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,549. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

