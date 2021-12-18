Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $149.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.90.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average is $123.65. Catalent has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

