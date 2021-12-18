Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

