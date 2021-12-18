cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Announces Earnings Results

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.40%.

YCBD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 1,294,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,118. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in cbdMD by 6,360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 2,719.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 130,085 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

