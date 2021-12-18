Ceconomy (CEC1) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ceconomy (ETR: CEC1) recently:

12/16/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.60 ($6.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/15/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.00 ($4.49) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/14/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.10 ($3.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/8/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.00 ($4.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/7/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.10 ($3.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/24/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.00 ($4.49) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.40 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/27/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.10 ($4.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.40 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Ceconomy stock traded up €0.55 ($0.62) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €6.60 ($7.42). 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy AG has a 12-month low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.69.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.