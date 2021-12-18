Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CJPRY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.93. 78,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.28. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

