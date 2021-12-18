Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $243.13 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Centrality has a total market cap of $243.13 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

