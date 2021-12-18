CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $3.07 Average PT from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several analysts have commented on CESDF shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,239. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 13.69%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.