CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

Shares of CF opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,950 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,041,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

