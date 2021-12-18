Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Acquires $28,300.00 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CTHR opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.