Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Acquires $28,300.00 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTHR opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

