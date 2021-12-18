Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $415.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.50.
Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
CRL stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $362.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.46. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $240.16 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
