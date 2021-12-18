Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $415.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CRL stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $362.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.46. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $240.16 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

