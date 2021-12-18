Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $800.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $786.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $650.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $679.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.63. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

