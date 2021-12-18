Chia Network Price Tops $95.31 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $244.70 million and $16.61 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $95.31 or 0.00205715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.97 or 0.08318135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,219.42 or 0.99756764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,325 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

