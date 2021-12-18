Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
