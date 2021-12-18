Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.