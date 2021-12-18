Christopher James Barton Sells 14,671 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $5,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 840,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 133,199 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 313,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
