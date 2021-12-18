Christopher James Barton Sells 14,671 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $5,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 840,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 133,199 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 313,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

