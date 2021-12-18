CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 36.2% in November

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $91,651.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 327,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,065. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth $5,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

CMCT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,902. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

