Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $438.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

