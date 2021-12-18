CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 8.4%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.