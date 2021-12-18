Citigroup Lowers Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.5327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.53%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 453,904 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

